In the Australian city of Mernda, a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of the husband of Victorian Liberal Party candidate Amanda Dow. The incident occurred on Sunday during a confrontation over election posters, ABC News reports.

Incident involving campaign materials

The Liberal Party said that Dow's husband approached a person who was removing the party's campaign materials. According to the party, he was then allegedly assaulted. The man sustained facial injuries, was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Amanda Dow is running in the Yan Yean electorate on Melbourne's northern fringe. The party asked for the candidate's and her husband's privacy to be respected while he recovers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges and court

Victoria Police said the incident occurred at about 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Abundant Avenue and Bridge Inn Road. According to law enforcement, the victim went to the address to collect political campaign materials, where he was allegedly assaulted.

The Mernda man is accused of causing injury, damaging property and unlawful assault. He was released on bail, with a hearing at Heidelberg Magistrates' Court scheduled for February 1.

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