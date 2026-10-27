The parents of four-year-old Osal Mayur Pokhrel, who died after being struck by a car at the Southlands shopping centre in Canberra, Australia, have asked the court to impose the most lenient possible sentence on 80-year-old driver Maureen Brew. The woman pleaded guilty to causing death by culpable driving.

The crash occurred in January in the Mawson area in the south of the Australian capital. The boy was riding in a shopping trolley pushed by his parents when a car hit the trolley and crashed into a shopfront. Witnesses tried to free the child before emergency services arrived. The boy was taken to hospital, where he died, ABC News reports.

The family’s request

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the parents spoke of the unbearable pain of losing their son. They described Osal as a loving and gentle child who enjoyed going to the park, watching films and dreamed of becoming a police officer. According to the family, they find support in one another and in the community.

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The couple asked the court, if possible, to impose the lightest sentence on Brew. The parents also expressed hope that she would be able to spend the rest of her life alongside her children and grandchildren.

Crash circumstances

The Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory heard that Brew pulled into an available parking space but left the car in drive. The vehicle rolled forward, and the driver stopped it, after which she searched the glove compartment for the car’s manual to determine the meaning of a warning light on the dashboard.

When the car began moving again, it mounted the kerb. According to the court, Brew panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. Her lawyer described the crash as an error of judgment related to the driver’s failure to secure the vehicle, believing it had been secured. Prosecutors insist on imprisonment given the seriousness of the offence. Justice Belinda Baker postponed the sentencing decision to a later date.

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