Father charged over infant’s death in Australia — ABC News Australia

In Australia, a 23-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of his five-week-old son, who died in August after sustaining injuries. The incident occurred in Kiara, a suburb of Perth in the city’s northeast.

The child sustained injuries in August

As ABC News reports, police allege that on August 10, the man inflicted severe injuries on the infant at a residential home in Kiara. The child was taken to the nearest medical centre and then transported by ambulance to Perth Children’s Hospital.

The boy died on August 15 as a result of the injuries sustained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Additional charge

The man was arrested the previous day at a home in the town of Katanning. In addition to manslaughter, he was also charged with assaulting a woman in her 20s whom he knew.

Police are treating both incidents as family violence-related. The 23-year-old accused is expected to appear before Perth Magistrates Court.

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