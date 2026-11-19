Australia’s unemployment rate rose from 4.7% to 4.9% in October, reaching its highest level in five years. The Guardian reported this, citing data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has risen from 4% and approached the levels recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decline in employment

The number of employed people in Australia fell by 43,500 over the month, although employment growth and an unchanged unemployment rate had been expected. Full-time employment decreased by 2,900 people in October, while part-time employment fell by 40,600.

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Concerns about the economy

These data may intensify concerns about the state of the Australian economy after five interest rate increases during the year. Three members of the Reserve Bank of Australia board who voted against a rate increase on Melbourne Cup day warned of the risk of a significantly sharper economic downturn. They linked this risk to a substantial increase in household borrowing costs.

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