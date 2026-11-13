South Australia's Employment Tribunal convicted construction company Smart Built Pty Ltd and fined it $150,000 after a 30-tonne section of a concrete wall fell onto a neighbouring house in Wayville, a suburb of Adelaide. A mother and her infant were injured in the incident, ABC News reports.

Wall fell during severe weather

The incident occurred on November 28, 2023, during severe weather. The concrete structure fell onto the rear 60 centimetres of the neighbouring house and most of its outdoor recreation area.

The woman received stitches to her knee, while the child suffered superficial cuts. The court noted that fatal injuries were entirely possible in the circumstances. Other parts of the insufficiently secured wall were hanging over the rest of the family's house.

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Supports removed prematurely

Smart Built Pty Ltd was the principal contractor during the construction of a three-storey residential complex with 10-metre precast concrete panels. The panels were temporarily supported by props, but about two weeks before the collapse, the company requested that they be removed to facilitate access to parts of the construction site.

The court ruling states that an engineer did not inspect the panels or their permanent structural supports before the temporary props were removed. According to the design documentation, the props were to remain in place until a bracing system was installed. The court called the premature removal of the props before an adequate lateral restraint system was installed the immediate cause of the collapse.

The court assessed the cost of structural damage to the house at $85,413.82, while another $19,211 represented losses from damage to property inside the house. The company paid the neighbours $10,000 in compensation for the inconvenience caused by subsequent construction work and helped arrange repairs through the family's insurer.

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