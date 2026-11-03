In the Southern Highlands of the Australian state of New South Wales, the charity Lydia’s Legacy cannot launch a pilot project of mobile tiny homes for homeless people because of local and state planning restrictions. Retiree Linda Porter became the first landowner to agree to host such a home on part of her rural property in Moss Vale, ABC News Australia reports.

Lydia’s Legacy chair Paul Riley said Wingecarribee Shire Council has no separate policy on tiny homes on wheels because they are built to different standards. According to him, state rules allow such structures, but do not permit them to be fully occupied by people who are not part of the main household or who have not been affected by a natural disaster.

Changes to the rules under consideration

Last year, Riley raised the issue during a state parliamentary inquiry into rural housing and secondary dwellings. The New South Wales government supported three of the inquiry’s six recommendations, including simplifying approvals for additional housing in rural areas and exemptions that would allow standalone mobile homes to be used to accommodate homeless people.

The state Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure said it was working on policy in line with the government’s response to the report. The department also acknowledged that secondary dwellings and dual occupancies could provide more flexible housing options for people experiencing housing stress or homelessness. Wingecarribee Council advised the organisation to monitor changes at the state level. According to Riley, a development application process may be needed for Porter’s property.

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Social housing waiting lists

According to the St Vincent de Paul charity, about 72 homeless people were counted each night in the Southern Highlands during the last financial year. Renee Pettifer, an employee of the local homelessness support service, said people are living in cars, in bushland, or temporarily staying overnight with acquaintances.

Argyle Housing chief executive Carolyn Dougherty said the priority social housing waiting list is about five years, while the average waiting time exceeds 10 years. Under the proposed model, Argyle Housing will select residents from the waiting list, while St Vincent de Paul will manage the homes.

Lydia’s Legacy plans to order homes from a local business measuring eight metres long and 2.5 metres wide, which take about eight weeks to build. The cost of one such dwelling, up to 150,000 Australian dollars, is to be covered by donations and philanthropic funding. Landowners will pay for water, electricity, sewerage, local charges and insurance — up to 8,000 Australian dollars per year — and will have the opportunity to take ownership of the home after 10 years.

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