In Australia, a court in Maroochydore has ordered the case of 30-year-old Thomas Keys to proceed to trial. Police accuse him of causing grievous bodily harm to 60-year-old Katie McKenzie at Peregian Beach in April 2025. ABC News Australia reports.

Dispute on the beach

According to police, the incident occurred after McKenzie reprimanded Keys over an unleashed dog on a beach where dogs are prohibited. The court heard that the man was walking along the shore and throwing a stick for the dog. When the stick fell near McKenzie, she said it was a dog-free beach and threw it away.

Police allege that Keys knocked the woman to the ground. McKenzie sustained a fractured spine, a brain haemorrhage, a severe concussion, five broken ribs, a complex foot fracture and a lacerated liver.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Magistrate's decision

Four witnesses, including McKenzie herself, testified during the committal hearing. Dr Olivia McNeil, who treated the victim at Sunshine Coast University Hospital, said the woman did not require surgery, but that the combination of injuries could potentially have been serious and life-threatening.

Keys' lawyer, Penny White, insisted that the medical evidence was insufficient for a charge of causing grievous bodily harm. Magistrate Chris Callaghan disagreed, saying there was sufficient evidence for the case to be heard by a court. The trial will take place at the Maroochydore District Court, with a date yet to be set.

After the hearing, McKenzie said she felt relieved. Keys' bail conditions were also changed: he must now report to Coolum police station once a week instead of three times. He declined to comment on the case.

Read us on