In Australia, 51-year-old Conrad Lardner was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for the manslaughter of his cousin David Vale in Kempsey, New South Wales. He will be eligible for parole in 2031, ABC News reports.

Dispute over drugs

The court heard that on March 1, 2023, Vale came to the property in Kempsey to demand a refund for drugs he considered to be of poor quality. During the conflict, Lardner stabbed his relative twice.

Justice Stephen Campbell found that Vale initiated the fight and intended to fight if he did not receive compensation. At the same time, the judge found Lardner's response to the threat unjustified, as he could have thrown the knife away or moved it away from Vale.

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Sentence and circumstances of the case

During the trial, Lardner said he picked up the knife after it fell from Vale's pocket onto the driveway. The judge concluded that, on the balance of probabilities, this was how the knife came into Lardner's possession, making it more likely that the attack was a spontaneous reaction. At the same time, the court found that Lardner intended to inflict grievous bodily harm on Vale.

In August 2026, a Supreme Court judge in Port Macquarie, who heard the case without a jury, found Lardner not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter. His difficult childhood, childhood sexual abuse, diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder, heart disease and type 2 diabetes were taken into account in sentencing.

Lardner had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the local court, although the prosecution did not accept the plea. It resulted in a 25% reduction in his prison term. The victim's partner, Jessica Howard, called the sentence “disgraceful.”

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