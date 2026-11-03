In the Australian city of Torquay, a 37-year-old man has been charged with assault-related offences after the alleged beating of a 60-year-old One Nation party volunteer. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ABC News Australia reports.

Arrests and charges

According to a Victoria Police spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 7:45 pm on Sunday on Scorpio Street in Torquay. Police arrested a 37-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection with the alleged assault.

According to police, the 60-year-old volunteer was allegedly struck with a baseball bat. The 37-year-old man was charged with assault-related offences and remanded in custody until a court hearing scheduled for 10 November. The 14-year-old boy received a caution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Party reaction

One Nation’s Victorian leader Warren Pickering said the incident allegedly began after interference with party signs placed on the victim’s property. He condemned political violence and intimidation and expressed support for the volunteer and his family.

On the same day, Meaghers Hotel pub in East Ballarat and cars parked near it were vandalised with anti-One Nation slogans. The venue’s owner described it as mindless stupidity.

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