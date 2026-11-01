In Australia, Indigenous rangers, traditional landowners and scientists are working together to conserve the great desert skink, a lizard endemic to the country that is threatened with extinction. According to the Indigenous Desert Alliance, between 5,000 and 7,000 of these animals remain in the wild, ABC News reports.

Populations remain at 20 locations

Ecologist Lara Pymans, who is involved in the national recovery plan for the species, said skink populations have declined significantly and are now known at only about 20 locations in desert areas. During surveys in 2026, researchers observed a decline, but have not yet established whether it is linked to a genuine population decrease or to heavy rains that made burrows harder to find.

The great desert skink gives birth to live young and lives in family groups in a shared burrow system for up to two years. Several generations of animals — grandparents, parents and offspring — may live in one burrow. The species is also characterized by a shared defecation site.

Monitoring and habitat protection

Up to 20 ranger groups from the Northern Territory, South Australia and Western Australia have conducted annual national skink counts since 2023. Their work covers a range of about 770,000 square kilometres.

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Participants in the program include Tjakura rangers from the remote community of Mutitjulu near Uluru. They help manage the Katiti Petermann Indigenous Protected Area, where lizard burrows were found on the border with Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. For different Indigenous groups, the species is also known as Mulyamiji, Warrarna and Nampu.

Regional coordinator Garth Forrester said the skink has cultural significance for Aboriginal communities and is associated with creation stories. The animals were previously used as food, but hunting stopped when a decline in their numbers was noticed.

Fire and predators are named as the main threats to the species. Rangers monitor known habitats, search for tracks and droppings, use camera traps, manage fire and remove predators. The next population survey is scheduled for next year.

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