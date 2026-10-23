Australia’s Northern Territory Parliament has passed a Safe Air Bill that allows for the creation of a system to monitor and publicly report toxic air pollutants from the gas industry in Darwin Harbour. ABC News reports.

Northern Territory Minister for Lands, Planning and Environment Joshua Burgoyne said that existing air quality monitoring stations around the harbour do not measure volatile organic compounds, including benzene, which can cause cancer. At present, such measurements in Darwin are conducted only by gas companies under the terms of their licences.

Six new stations

The new scheme provides for the installation of six stations around Darwin Harbour to measure volatile organic compounds. According to Burgoyne, the system is planned to be launched by the middle of next year, and monitoring results will be publicly available.

The minister said the scheme should be funded by industry rather than Northern Territory residents. At the same time, the text of the act states that specified persons or classes of persons may be required to make contributions to cover all or part of the costs. The scheme will be overseen by the Department of Environment and the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority.

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Criticism over details

Independent MP Justine Davis criticized the act for lacking a definition of safe air, a list of substances to be measured, information on station locations, and consequences for companies that violate the rules. She said the details are planned to be set out in subordinate legislation, which can be changed by ministerial decision.

Davis also said that consultations on the scheme have so far been held only with industry representatives. Shadow Environment Minister Manuel Brown said the authorities could have included stronger safeguards in the act, including pollution limits.

The Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority is pursuing legal action against Inpex over underreporting benzene emissions by 13,000% and toluene emissions by 11,000%, ABC News reports.

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