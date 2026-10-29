In Australia, the Supreme Court in Brisbane sentenced 35-year-old Joshua Marcus Pope and 30-year-old Gregory Tremaine Prior to life imprisonment for the murder of 64-year-old Gregory Harding, the owner and caretaker of Craignish Country Club near Hervey Bay. They will be eligible for parole no earlier than after 20 years, ABC News Australia reports.

Robbery and shooting

The court heard that Pope and Prior planned to steal money from a safe in Harding’s home. On 15 August 2021, Pope shot him at close range with a shotgun loaded with buckshot.

The pellets struck Harding in the leg, broke a bone and severed an artery. He died from blood loss in his home. A golfer discovered the man’s body in August 2021; the television was on inside, and a frying pan lay on the floor.

Justice Michael Copley noted that Pope understood the danger posed by his shotgun because he had tried to find another firearm. The judge also concluded that Prior knew his accomplice had a shotgun.

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They did not call for help for the injured man

According to the judge, after the shooting, the men were more concerned with concealing evidence than helping the injured man. They could have called an ambulance but did not do so. Pope and Prior were arrested the day after the attack.

The court also heard that Harding’s death left a great void for his family. The family thanked police officers, detectives, forensic experts, support service workers and lawyers involved in the investigation and in bringing those responsible to justice.

Earlier that same day, the convicted men also rammed a car into a jewellery store in Hervey Bay, using a vehicle stolen on the Sunshine Coast. They pleaded guilty to other charges, including unlawful entry and unlawful use of a vehicle. For these incidents, the court imposed prison terms of between one and four years, to be served concurrently with the life sentence.

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