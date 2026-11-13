Two teenagers from the Sunshine Coast in Australia, charged with the murder of 57-year-old football coach Zdravko Bilic, have been committed for trial by jury in the Supreme Court in Brisbane. The decision was made by the Maroochydore Children’s Court on Friday, ABC News reports.

Bilic was fatally stabbed at his home in Warana in July 2025. At the time of their arrest, one defendant was 15 and the other was 17. They are now 16 and 18 respectively. The teenagers did not enter pleas regarding guilt and did not apply for bail. Their names have not been disclosed under Queensland legislation.

Questions over support during questioning

Lawyer Simon Lewis, representing the 18-year-old defendant, questioned four witnesses, including three police officers and a justice of the peace. The defence raised questions as to why his client, who is Indigenous, was not given the opportunity to speak with a support person of his choice on the evening after his arrest.

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A police officer involved in the arrest and questioning told the court that he knew the teenager’s parents were unavailable because they were in custody, and considered the presence of a justice of the peace to be an appropriate form of support. At the same time, he acknowledged that he did not know the procedure for involving support persons for an Indigenous minor or about the relevant list at the Toowoomba police station.

Questioning of the second defendant

Lawyer Adrian Braithwaite, representing the second teenager, questioned three witnesses. The court heard that the defendant had asked to make a phone call, but police postponed it until the morning after the interview had concluded because the person he wanted to call was a minor.

A support person was present with him during the questioning and could speak with him privately during breaks. The person confirmed that during the final break, the teenager said he intended to tell police what she wanted to hear in order to be allowed to call a girl. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will determine the trial start date.

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