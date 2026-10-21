In the Australian town of Goondiwindi, the family of 64-year-old Shane Danes said that a repeated reduction in funding for his care under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) had created risks for the man, who requires round-the-clock assistance. As ABC News reports, Danes' funding was cut in October 2025 and then again in April 2026, when the family was trying to restore the previous level of support.

An hour without supervision

Danes has an acquired brain injury and a spinal cord injury following a car accident 44 years ago and a fall in 2022. Due to a lack of funds, his parents, both aged 90, had to help him for two hours every evening. The family also decided to leave the man alone from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., at a time it considered the least dangerous.

Support services provider Michelle Doughty said that she came to work early on April 21 and found Danes vomiting. According to her, without assistance he could have choked on vomit. After that, her company decided to bill the NDIS less in order to provide him with more care hours, although this barely covered the costs of providing the services.

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Burden on the family

Danes' sister, Tracey Sullivan, who has been caring for her brother together with their mother for decades, is trying to prevent his transfer to an aged-care facility. Her responsibilities include moving the man with a hoist, bowel and bladder care, feeding, monitoring medication, and preventing pressure sores.

Independent disability advocate Alice Nelligan said that such situations are not isolated. As ABC notes, from July 2024 to March 2026, funding for NDIS participants' plans was reduced by more than A$2.8 billion. The National Disability Insurance Agency said that participants' safety and care were a priority and that support decisions were made after considering all available information.

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