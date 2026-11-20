Physicists at the University of Queensland in Australia conducted an experiment to transmit a message using gravity. As The Guardian reports, the scientists transmitted the word “gravity” in binary code over a distance of about 70 centimetres through a brick wall.

An elevator as a signal transmitter

For the experiment, the researchers used a slow elevator from the 1950s. They moved it between two floors and measured changes in the gravitational field caused by this movement. A sensitive instrument, a gravimeter, was installed on the floor of the men’s restroom next to the elevator.

The gravimeter detected the position of the elevator’s 1.8-tonne counterweight. Two counterweight positions corresponded to the values 0 and 1 in binary code, making it possible to form a message. Transmission took place at a rate of one bit per minute, so one word took almost an hour.

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For now, only proof of possibility

The results were published in the journal Science Advances. The study’s authors noted that this method of communication is currently too slow for practical use. At the same time, a gravitational signal cannot simply be shielded by ordinary materials, unlike electromagnetic signals used in modern wireless communications.

Co-author Charles Woffinden explained that the advantage of this approach is easy to understand for anyone who has lost mobile signal in a tunnel or encountered weak Wi-Fi through a solid wall. Another co-author, Professor Matthew Davis, acknowledged that practical applications of the technology are still difficult to imagine: according to him, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft can transmit data to Earth faster.

At the same time, Davis suggested that with more sensitive quantum gravitational sensors, such communication could theoretically work over distances of up to 500 metres and be 15 times faster. The idea for the experiment arose during the development of contactless scales for trucks, intended to determine a vehicle’s mass based on changes in gravitational force as it moves.

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