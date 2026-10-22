In Australia, former Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn, who is accused of murdering Carol Clay, has applied to the Supreme Court of Victoria for bail. He said that he had been assaulted and threatened by other prisoners while in custody, ABC News Australia reports.

Claims of incidents in prison

Lynn, 60, told the court that in 2024, while he was being held at the Melbourne Assessment Prison, another prisoner threw a bottle filled with faeces and other bodily fluids at him. He said some of the contents got on him, after which he spent a long time washing it off in the shower.

Lynn also reported incidents in July at the Melbourne Remand Centre, where he is currently being held. He said another prisoner threatened him after he refused to stay with him in the same holding cell. During another confrontation, Lynn claims, the man poked him in the chest with a finger and spat at him.

Lynn said he feels unsafe in the Deakin B protection unit and does not consider other proposed accommodation options safe. He also said that one of the units operated under a regime in which prisoners were locked in their cells for 23 hours a day.

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Position of the prison service and the defence

Corrections Victoria manager Anthony Calandro told the court that staff reviewed footage of the July incident but saw no evidence of an assault on Lynn. The complaint was referred to Victoria Police, and the recording was later deleted. He said the service was prepared to work on transferring Lynn to another prison, but could not do so if he continued to label other prisoners as police informants.

Lynn has been in custody since 2021. He wants to live with his eldest son, Geordie, until his trial, scheduled for mid-2027, in the case concerning the alleged murder of Carol Clay at a remote campsite in Victoria in 2020. Her companion, Russell Hill, also died at the campsite.

Lawyer Dermot Dann KC said Lynn was acquitted in the case concerning Hill's death and that this fact should be fully taken into account at the upcoming trial. The defence cites Lynn's lengthy time in custody, conditions of isolation and family support. To be granted bail, the defence must prove the existence of exceptional circumstances and the absence of an unacceptable risk to the community. According to Dann, the prosecution will not argue that Lynn poses such a risk.

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