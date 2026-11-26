In Australia, private capital investment rose by 12.2% in real terms in the third quarter, reaching A$59.5 billion. This was the largest quarterly increase since 2011, when the country was experiencing a mining boom, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Spending on data centre equipment

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the figure significantly exceeded market expectations: analysts had forecast growth of 4.4%. The main factor was an 87% increase in spending on information media and telecommunications equipment.

Companies increased investment in server racks and data-processing equipment needed for data centres. A significant share of this equipment is imported, so these purchases simultaneously limit the impact of investment on the country's economic growth.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Plans through June 2027

Spending on machinery and equipment overall jumped by 23.1%, while investment in buildings and structures rose by 1.7%. A business survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that companies plan to spend A$223.7 billion in the financial year ending in June 2027. This is 11.8% higher than the previous estimate.

Abhijit Surya, Senior Economist for Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, noted that spending on information and communications technology in the 2027 financial year could nearly double, while capital expenditure in other sectors of the economy is barely growing. He also believes these data could affect the Reserve Bank of Australia's cautious approach to cutting rates.

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