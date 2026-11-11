Australia’s Federal Court fined the staffing company Four Seasons Workforce and its sole director, Pik Yok Chey, a total of $75,600. The court found that the company failed to comply with two directions from Australia’s Fair Work Ombudsman to pay amounts owed to two migrant workers who were sent to pick blueberries on farms in the Coffs Harbour area, ABC News Australia reports.

Four Seasons Workforce was fined $63,000, while Pik Yok Chey was fined $12,600. Judge Robert Cameron noted that the workers were in a vulnerable position because they were paid under a piece-rate system, held temporary visas and had limited English proficiency.

Workers’ complaints

The ombudsman learned about the underpayment after receiving two complaints from backpackers — citizens of China and Japan. They worked for the company during different periods in 2023 and 2024. They were paid under a piece-rate system based on the total weight of blueberries picked.

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According to the ombudsman’s media director, Matthew Reggatt, the employer had to guarantee the workers at least the minimum hourly rate for fruit pickers stipulated by the relevant horticulture industry award. The directions to pay the amounts owed were issued before court proceedings began so that the employer could remedy the violations.

Further inspections

The regulator continues its investigation into the horticulture sector in the Coffs Coast and Nambucca Valley. In July 2026, the ombudsman also filed a lawsuit against another person in the Coffs Harbour region.

In that case, two Japanese fruit pickers at a farm in Halfway Creek, north of Coffs Harbour, were allegedly underpaid about $7,000 for seven weeks of work. The case is still being considered by the court.

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