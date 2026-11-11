In Australia, the number of new home loans for investors fell by a record 31% from June to September, while loans for people buying homes to live in declined by 5%. The total number of new loans during this period dropped by 15%, while their combined value fell by 16%, ABC News reports, citing the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Record decline in lending

Mish Tan, the bureau's head of financial statistics, said investors are being deterred not only by high interest rates, but also by tax changes and expectations of further declines in home prices. The fall in the total number of loans and investor loans was a record according to official data.

According to Cotality, home prices across the country have fallen by 6.7% since their March peak, the fastest decline in the past 40 years. The auction clearance rate has also decreased.

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Dispute over tax changes

Economists link the lending downturn, in particular, to five rate hikes this year, after which rates reached their highest level since 2008. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock noted that investor demand had fallen much more sharply than during previous rate-hiking cycles and said tax changes had played a role.

The opposition and industry representatives linked these figures to plans announced in the May budget to limit tax concessions for investors, including changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax. Housing Minister Clare O'Neil, by contrast, said the statistics indicate that the market is shifting away from investors toward people buying homes to live in.

At the same time, the number of loans for first-home buyers declined by 8%, while loans for other buyers fell by 3.5%. Denita Wawn, chief executive of Master Builders Australia, said the decline in housing investment could intensify.

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