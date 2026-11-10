In Australia, near Lilydale Airport in eastern Melbourne, a light aircraft clipped a car while landing. A woman aged about 60 and a man aged about 70 were taken to hospital with head injuries; their condition is stable, ABC News reports.

Details of the incident

Emergency services were called to MacIntyre Lane in Yering at about 2:30 p.m. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said rescuers found an aircraft that clipped a car while approaching to land.

Paramedics also assessed two other people at the scene. They did not require urgent treatment or hospitalisation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Witness describes the damage

A witness, Steve, told ABC 774 radio that the aircraft probably crossed MacIntyre Lane while landing and struck the roof of a car. He said the vehicle's windscreen was cracked and its roof was dented, while the driver was in shock and had blood on his face.

Steve also said the aircraft appeared to turn around and land on the runway. MacIntyre Lane was closed near the airport, with traffic diverted. ABC notes that, according to its information, the aircraft belongs to Lilydale Flying School, which was contacted for comment.

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