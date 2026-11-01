In Australia, Services Australia told Chloe, a Canberra resident, that from the beginning of the month she must pay child support to her ex-husband. According to the woman, she left the marriage to escape domestic and family violence, while her ex-husband owes her more than 15,000 Australian dollars in child support. Chloe also says that both children currently live with her, ABC News Australia reports.

Chloe works full time and says she earns about 80,000 Australian dollars a year. Under parenting orders, one child is to live with her permanently, while the other is to live with her half the time. The woman says that more than half of her income goes on rent and bills, leaving insufficient money for food for the children.

Assessment of the ex-husband’s income

Chloe previously challenged the information about the children’s father’s taxable income. According to her, after about seven months, Services Australia specialists assessed his annual taxable income at more than 300,000 Australian dollars. In his most recent declaration, he assessed his taxable income at less than 20,000 Australian dollars, prompting Services Australia to require the woman to pay child support to him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chloe does not trust the new assessment of her ex-husband’s income. She claims that during the marriage she helped run his business and knew about the incoming funds, but during the divorce his declared income sharply decreased. According to the woman, the assessor also told her that the debt could be collected from her salary or offset against the amount her ex-husband owes her.

Child support system reforms

A federal government spokesperson did not comment on Services Australia’s approach in Chloe’s case, but pointed to changes announced in the May budget. They provide for improved data sharing between Services Australia and the Australian Taxation Office to verify parents’ declared incomes and identify incorrect assessments more quickly.

Amira Aftab, a senior lecturer at Macquarie Law School, said the child support system is based on the assumption that separated parents will cooperate peacefully and does not sufficiently take into account situations of domestic violence. Amy Kilpatrick, executive director of the Care Financial and Consumer Law Centre, called for severing the financial link between survivors of violence and abusers: in her view, the state should guarantee the due payments, while the payer would subsequently repay the funds to the system.

Read us on