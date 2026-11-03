In Australia, a court found Nathalie Matthews, the former partner of independent MP Mark Latham, guilty of recording an intimate image without consent. She photographed a nude selfie of another woman that was stored on the politician’s computer.

Photos from the MP’s computer

As ABC News Australia reports, the incident occurred in October 2024, when Matthews and Latham were living together. The parties in the case agreed that Matthews used Latham’s password to log into his computer, where she found nude and semi-nude images sent to him by another woman.

She then photographed the images with a mobile phone and sent the photos to Latham in messages, accusing him of infidelity. Latham told the court that he had given his partner the password to print documents and did not know that images received on his phone had been synced to the computer.

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Ruling on access to data

Matthews was also found not guilty on a separate charge of unauthorized access to restricted data. Magistrate Marguerite Vassall noted that Latham freely gave her the password without limiting which data she could view.

The defense argued that there was no evidence of the intimate nature of the images because the woman, identified in the case by the pseudonym A.A., did not give evidence. The magistrate rejected this argument, emphasizing that the woman’s privacy had been violated and that Matthews could have discussed Latham’s infidelity with him without photographing the images. The case will now proceed to the sentencing stage.

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