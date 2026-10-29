Australia's New South Wales state has introduced temporary restrictions on water use in parts of the northern Murray-Darling Basin after water volumes in the Menindee Lakes fell to their lowest level in five years. The combined volume of water in the lake system dropped below 480 gigalitres at the start of the month — for the first time since 2021, The Guardian reports.

Restrictions to conserve water

The upper Menindee Lakes hold less than 250 gigalitres of water. This level triggers temporary restrictions in parts of the northern Murray-Darling Basin. The measures limit water access for some irrigation farms and are intended to preserve reserves for critical needs of communities and the environment.

Low rainfall has been recorded in the catchment over the past 12 months. Experts warn that without improved water inflow into the lakes via the Darling-Baaka River, the risk of a mass fish kill will rise in summer. Such incidents have already occurred in Menindee in 2018, 2019 and 2023, when millions of dead fish were found along sections of the Darling-Baaka.

Risk to fish in summer

Australian National University professor and Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists member Jamie Pittock said officials forecast fish deaths in Menindee this summer if more water does not flow into the Baaka-Darling River. In his view, substantial rainfall is needed, and state authorities must prevent irrigators from taking the first flow of water after rain.

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Menindee resident Graham McCrabb called the current water volumes a “drought reserve”. He said small inflows from Queensland offer some hope, but additional water is needed to reduce the risk. According to him, without inflow, the danger of a mass fish kill will be very high in January or February.

New South Wales Water Minister Rose Jackson said the government does not underestimate the complexity of the situation in Menindee this summer. Long-term forecasts indicate the possibility of a hot season. In addition to restrictions for certain water users, authorities have established a temporary passage to improve the movement of local fish species and created a water quality task force.

An expert panel established under the northern basin connectivity programme had previously recommended limiting excessive upstream water extraction during dry periods. Its final report was submitted two years ago, but the state government has yet to implement the recommendations.

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