In Australia, 20-year-old William Hamish Yates, the first person charged under new federal laws against deepfake pornography, avoided actual imprisonment. The court sentenced him to two years and three months in prison, but released him on a three-year good behaviour bond.

As ABC News reports, Yates pleaded guilty to creating sexualised AI-generated images of a teenage girl and distributing them on the Ero Me and X platforms in 2024–2025. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, as well as to distributing personal information.

Court findings

District Court Judge Anne Barnett said Yates’s actions were linked to intrusive thoughts rather than hostility, resentment or a desire for revenge. The court also took into account that he was 18 at the time of the offences and that a psychologist diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder and compulsive sexual behaviour disorder.

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At the same time, the judge stressed that these circumstances did not excuse his actions or reduce the harm caused to the victim. According to her, Yates created and distributed sexualised AI content without her consent and used online platforms to humiliate, demean and harass her.

Impact on the victim

The 19-year-old victim previously told the court that the images were fake, but their impact was “painfully real” for her. She said she first saw her own school formal photograph on a pornography website.

Barnett said such materials harmed the girl despite being created using artificial intelligence. The judge also took into account that this type of offending disproportionately targets women and girls and can cause prolonged humiliation, suffering and psychological harm.

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