Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council has released interim clinical recommendations on the conditional use of puberty blockers in gender-affirming healthcare for transgender and gender-diverse people under the age of 18. The document was prepared following a year-long review of international evidence, The Guardian reports.

Individual approach

The guidelines provide for the use of the medicines under certain circumstances. The document states that the need to involve a multidisciplinary team should be determined individually in each case.

Doctors are advised to primarily consider the young person’s best interests and wellbeing and provide care with respect for their autonomy. At the same time, the guidelines do not require a person to experience distress over gender incongruence before beginning treatment.

The document defines gender incongruence as a difference between a person’s gender and the sex recorded at birth. The council stressed that this is not a mental disorder, although some young people may experience significant distress known as gender dysphoria.

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Alternative approaches and consultations

The council rejected the “wait and see” approach proposed by opponents of gender-affirming care. In the council’s view, this amounts to withholding care, which may affect a young person’s physical and mental health, wellbeing, and ability to function.

Puberty blockers are medicines that suppress the body’s production of estrogen and testosterone. They have been used to treat various conditions, including precocious puberty, since the 1970s, and in gender-affirming care since the 1990s.

Australia’s federal government commissioned the development of the recommendations after bans on prescribing puberty blockers in public hospitals in Queensland and the Northern Territory. Public consultations on the interim document will continue until January 18, while full national recommendations, which will also cover gender-affirming hormones, are expected in 2028.

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