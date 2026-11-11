In Australia, the Catholic order Missionaries of the Sacred Heart (MSC) did not disclose to the court information about a sexual abuse complaint concerning its key witness in the case of a former student at the order’s school. ABC News Australia reports this following its own investigation.

At the same time, former MSC employees alleged bullying and intimidation by the order’s provincial superior, Father Stephen Hackett. Meta Jackman, Anne-Marie Snelling and Clare Shearman claim that the working atmosphere became unbearable after he took charge of the order. Jackman and Snelling filed work-related injury claims in the Federal Court.

Witness in the former student’s case

In the Supreme Court of Victoria, MSC defended itself in the case of a former Monivae College student given the pseudonym “Mr Clifford.” He alleged sexual abuse in childhood. An important witness for the order was the college’s former principal, Father Malcolm Fyfe, whom the trial court found convincing and credible.

Before the hearing began, another former student complained to MSC about Fyfe’s actions. An external investigator examined his complaint, found it substantiated, and the order apologised to the complainant. According to Snelling, she told MSC lawyers that Fyfe was being investigated over such allegations, but he was nevertheless engaged as a witness.

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After this information emerged, the Victorian Court of Appeal overturned the outcome of the initial hearing. The court said the documents concerning Fyfe could have affected the assessment of the credibility and reliability of his testimony. MSC later reached an out-of-court financial settlement with Mr Clifford and was required to pay additional legal costs.

Employees’ claims and MSC’s position

After the appeal, MSC accused Jackman of leaking confidential information and improperly taking possession of documents that she took home for work. The case was heard in the Supreme Court of Victoria, but the order ultimately withdrew its claims, and Jackman agreed to return the documents. According to ABC, she remained liable for her own legal costs amounting to $500,000.

Hackett declined an interview and denied the bullying allegations. MSC said it takes such complaints seriously and seeks to ensure a safe and respectful working environment. The order also said that an investigation commissioned by MSC did not substantiate the women’s claims. The Federal Court proceedings in Jackman’s and Snelling’s claims are ongoing.

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