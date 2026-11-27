Cricket Australia will hold an independent forum on the Sandpapergate scandal, covering ball-handling practices throughout the entire 2017–2018 season, including during the Ashes series before the national team's tour of South Africa. Cyprus Mail reports on the published terms of reference for the forum.

The forum will last six weeks and will be overseen by Australian barrister Fiona McLeod. It will examine all four Test matches played by the Australian team in South Africa in 2018, as well as ball-handling practices during the season preceding that tour.

The Ashes series also within the scope of the review

The 2017–2018 season included the five-Test Ashes series, which Australia won 4–0. The report notes that there were no reports of Australians illegally tampering with the ball during that series.

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The forum will also examine the conduct and scope of Cricket Australia's integrity unit investigation in 2018. At the time, three players were found responsible: former captain Steve Smith, as well as opening batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Participation will be voluntary

The scandal returned to the spotlight following a statement by former Australian batsman Usman Khawaja, who claimed that the entire team, rather than only the three punished players, knew about the violations in South Africa. His remarks were supported by Warner, Bancroft and Chad Sayers, while captain Pat Cummins and bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood denied having prior knowledge.

Participation in the forum will be voluntary. It will not determine the responsibility of individuals or draw adverse conclusions about participants. McLeod will submit a report containing findings to the Cricket Australia board without disclosing evidence provided by participants; the report will be published. The Australian Cricketers' Association said it had not been consulted during the preparation of the forum's terms of reference and was still reviewing the document.

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