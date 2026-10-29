In Australia, a teenager from the Northern Territory has been charged with terrorism- and extremism-related offences. During a search, law enforcement officers said they seized documents allegedly capable of assisting in the preparation of a terrorist attack, as well as schematics for manufacturing firearms using 3D printing, ABC News reports.

Search following a report from a member of the public

According to a joint statement by the Australian Federal Police, Northern Territory Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the teenager allegedly accessed, discussed and reposted violent extremist material on social media.

A representative of the Joint Counter Terrorism Team said law enforcement officers executed a search warrant after receiving a report from a member of the public. According to investigators, documents and electronic devices containing violent extremist material and references to violent attacks were found during the search.

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Three charges

During an initial examination of the devices, investigators also allegedly found instructional schematics for manufacturing 3D-printed firearms, as well as other documents and manuals. The investigation claims that these materials could facilitate the commission of a terrorist act.

The teenager is accused of collecting documents likely to be useful in facilitating terrorist acts, possessing violent extremist material, and possessing or controlling material for manufacturing firearms and explosives. The age and gender of the accused person were not disclosed. The teenager is due to appear before the Northern Territory Youth Justice Court.

Australian Federal Police Counter Terrorism Command Commander Paula Hudson said joint counter-terrorism teams are increasingly focusing on young people. According to her, terrorists and violent extremists use the online environment to radicalise vulnerable people, while technology accelerates this process.

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