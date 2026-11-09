In Australia, a 16-year-old teenager was given a three-year community correction order instead of imprisonment in a case involving preparations for a terrorist attack in Sydney. The boy, whose name has not been disclosed, pleaded guilty in August this year, ABC News reports.

Arrested at 14

Federal police arrested the teenager at his home in western Sydney in August 2024, shortly after he turned 14. He was charged with taking actions to prepare for a terrorist attack. The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment.

The court heard that the boy searched online for instructions on making a pressure-cooker bomb and researched potential targets, including the finish line of the Sydney Marathon near the Sydney Opera House. Over five weeks in 2024, he also shared extremist material online, praised Al-Qaeda in encrypted messaging apps, and tried to contact by email the surviving perpetrator of the Boston Marathon bombing.

The court’s assessment

Judge Stephen Campbell found that the level of preparation was at the least serious end of the possible range. According to him, the boy’s searches were not sophisticated, he did not try to conceal his actions, did not obtain materials to make an explosive device, and did not set a date for an attack.

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The judge also noted that the teenager’s correspondence indicated a “high degree of naivety.” He concluded that the boy had not encouraged others towards extremism and that there was no evidence of preparations for an imminent attack.

Terms of the order

The court took into account that after his arrest, the teenager renounced Islamic extremism, expressed remorse, and accepted legal responsibility. The judge believes that the likelihood of reoffending is very low.

Under the terms of the three-year order, the young man must provide a youth justice officer with his phone password, complete deradicalisation programmes or education as directed by the service, and must not have access to encrypted messaging apps.

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