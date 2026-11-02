The District Court of Western Australia in Perth sentenced Australian writer Craig Silvey to seven months in prison for possessing and distributing child sexual exploitation material. The 44-year-old author had previously pleaded guilty to the charges, ABC News Australia reports.

Case circumstances

The court heard details of the offences for the first time. According to prosecutor Daniel Garrop, in January Silvey met another user on an adult website and then corresponded with him on another platform where videos and images could be exchanged.

During a search of the writer's home in Fremantle, police examined his phone and laptop. Five videos and two images were found on the laptop, while five images containing child sexual exploitation material were found on the phone. Judge Haley Cormann said the material Silvey possessed and his correspondence were repugnant and degrading in nature.

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The judge also said that the user with whom the writer corresponded was fictitious. She took into account that Silvey was horrified by his own actions, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and has a low risk of reoffending. The court also heard that in recent years the author had faced financial difficulties after a breakdown in his relationship with his brother and the loss of his savings.

Positions of the parties and consequences

Lawyer Eloise Barker said that Silvey had been attending weekly psychological counselling since the end of January and had written a letter to the court expressing sincere remorse. She argued that her client has no sexual interest in children. Prosecutor Daniel Garrop disputed this position and stressed that distributing such material perpetuates the cycle of abuse.

Craig Silvey was one of Australia's commercially successful and acclaimed authors. His novel Jasper Jones, published in 2009, sold more than 600,000 copies worldwide and was adapted for film. After the charges were brought, the writer's books were removed from store shelves, and their use as teaching texts in Western Australian public schools was banned.

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