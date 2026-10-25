In Australia, state governments plan to include 142 childcare facilities in the National Quality Framework (NQF), which assesses and publicly rates most such institutions. The initiative concerns some facilities that currently operate outside the national system.

As ABC News Australia reports, in June this year a court sentenced Injinoo centre worker Edwina Ling after she pleaded guilty to 80 counts of common assault and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. She was sentenced to four years in prison, with parole eligibility after 12 months.

Violence recorded by cameras

According to a journalistic investigation, over three days in late August and early September 2024, CCTV cameras recorded more than 80 instances of physical violence against three young boys. The youngest victim was 13 months old and was subjected to 55 such incidents.

District Court Judge Dean Morzon KC described Ling's actions as “horrific, cruel and sadistic” and a gross breach of trust. The hearings also addressed her problems with drugs, alcohol and mental health.

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Former centre employee Lena Baragood said that even before the assaults, she had seen Ling treat children roughly, including pulling them by their arms and legs and refusing to feed hungry children. According to her, management knew about Ling's problems interacting with colleagues but took no action.

Oversight gaps

The Injinoo centre operated under a separate Queensland state law and was not part of the NQF. As a result, parents had no access to the facility's national quality rating, and some of the system's detailed child-safety requirements did not apply there.

Overall, 473 childcare facilities serving thousands of children operate outside Australia's national system. Federal Minister for Early Childhood Education Jess Walsh said education ministers had agreed to bring some of these facilities under the NQF. She acknowledged that service providers, regulators and governments had not responded sufficiently to the problem.

The regulator identified serious shortcomings in governance, oversight and risk assessment at facilities run by NPA Family and Community Services, the organisation that operated Injinoo. Since then, four of its centres have closed, and the organisation has lost millions of dollars in government funding. At the same time, in July NPA secured through the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal the reversal of a decision to cancel its operating licence; the regulator is appealing that decision.

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