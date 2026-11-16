In Australia’s state of New South Wales, a coronial investigation has begun into the deaths of four babies born during freebirths or home births in the Northern Rivers region in 2022–2024. Hearings began at the local court in the city of Lismore, The Guardian reports.

Recommendation following an urgent examination

The court heard the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant identified as Baby R. At 43 weeks of pregnancy, an ultrasound examination showed that the child’s condition was extremely serious. The woman was urgently advised to go to the emergency department and was strongly advised against giving birth at home.

After this, the woman called Siti Tara Kali, who was involved in the care of two of the four babies. In a police statement, Kali said that she advised her to return home, rest, calm down and consider what to do next.

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Circumstances of the infant’s death

The child was born outdoors into the father’s hands at 9:51. Two doulas were present during the birth, neither of whom had medical training. The infant did not begin breastfeeding. About 14 hours later, an ambulance was called; the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached. The child died on the way to a helicopter at 00:22.

An official cause of death was not established. At the same time, a neonatologist suggested that the death could have been linked to hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy resulting from significant post-term pregnancy.

The court must assess whether the care in these circumstances was reasonable and appropriate, including care provided before, during and after birth by an unregistered person. Raghni Mathur, assisting the court, said women choose unregulated freebirths because of traumatic or coercive experiences in medical facilities, fragmented care, distrust of medical professionals, and a shortage of specialists and services in regional New South Wales.

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