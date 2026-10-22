A class-action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been filed with the Federal Court in Australia. Eight plaintiffs claim they were harmed by these platforms when they were under 18 and are seeking compensation, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Plaintiffs' allegations

The lawsuit was filed this month by the law firm MinterEllison. The plaintiffs claim that Facebook and Instagram showed harmful content to children and used algorithms to sustain social media addiction.

According to the outlet, the proceedings could become the first in Australia seeking to hold social platforms accountable for harm to users, including children and teenagers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions on disclosure

On Monday, the court issued a non-disclosure order prohibiting the publication of any information that could reveal the identities of the claimants, as well as the content of the claims. Meta did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed amid intensifying disputes between Australia and major technology companies. The country has introduced a ban on social media use for children under 16 and has also proposed rules that could allow users to turn off algorithmically generated content in their feeds.

In August, Meta agreed to pay $18 billion to settle claims by nearly all U.S. states over allegations that the company designed social networks to make children addicted.

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