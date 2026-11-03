In Australia, conservation organizations have submitted a proposal to the independent Threatened Species Scientific Committee to consider listing the Wilkerr dingo subpopulation as critically endangered. If the federal government grants it protected status, this could limit the ability of landholders in South Australia to shoot, trap or poison these animals to protect livestock, ABC News Australia reports.

Farmers' concerns

Farmer Tony Thomas, who farms near Pinnaroo in South Australia, fears wild dog attacks on lambs. According to him, the animals are increasingly migrating across the border from Victoria. He has already moved sheep from 1,214 hectares of pasture to avoid attacks and increase the amount of feed available for livestock.

After several years of drought, better rainfall has increased the number of lambs on his farm. Thomas said farmers check daily whether their animals have been attacked.

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Status of the Wilkerr population

Wilkerr is a totemic species for the Wotjobaluk people. This dingo subpopulation lives in three national parks in northeastern Victoria and in Ngarkat Conservation Park in South Australia. It is described as one of eight genetically distinct dingo subpopulations in Australia.

Wildlife ecologist Professor Euan Ritchie of Deakin University, who has studied these animals, said large-scale land clearing for agriculture had isolated the population and contributed to inbreeding. He estimated that it may contain about 100 or fewer adult animals. He also identified poisoning as a factor in the population's decline and suggested non-lethal ways for farmers to protect livestock, including fencing, Maremma dogs and donkeys.

In 2024, the Victorian government listed dingoes in the northeast of the state as threatened. Since then, farmers have needed a permit to shoot, trap or poison these animals on private land. Brad Page, a representative of South Australia's Department of Primary Industries, said federal protection for Wilkerr could jeopardize the state's A$1.7 billion sheep industry. The federal environment department said broad consultations were forthcoming, including at least 30 working days of public consultation.

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