Police in Australia found 17-year-old William alive six days after he went missing in densely forested terrain in eastern Victoria. The teenager was found in the morning and reunited with his family.

Disappearance during camping trip

William, whose surname has not been disclosed, went missing on Friday while camping with a friend near Walhalla East, about 180 kilometres east of Melbourne. He was last seen wearing shorts and work boots. The teenager left his phone, food and water at the temporary camp.

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Six-day search operation

As ABC News reports, law enforcement officers feared for the teenager’s condition because of freezing nighttime temperatures in the region. Police divers, a dog unit and helicopters were involved in the six-day search operation. Police found William in the morning.

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