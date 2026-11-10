54-year-old miner Todd Russell dies in Australia — ABC News Australia

Todd Russell, a miner who in 2006 survived a collapse at the Beaconsfield gold mine in Tasmania along with his colleague Brant Webb, has died in Australia at the age of 54. ABC News Australia reports. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Russell died several days after returning home from hospital, where he had spent eight and a half months. Last week, he wrote on social media that he was returning to his family to spend his final days with them.

14 nights underground

The collapse at the Beaconsfield Gold Mine occurred on ANZAC Day in 2006. Russell and Webb were working together and became trapped about 900 metres below the surface. They were rescued after 14 nights trapped. Their colleague Larry Knight was killed in the collapse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Webb said that the tragedy had forever connected him with Russell. According to him, even 20 years later they often ran into each other in town by chance, although they had barely seen each other over the past eight months because of Russell's hospitalization.

Service to the Beaconsfield community

Russell was a father of three, played football and stepped down this year as chief of the Beaconsfield fire brigade. The brigade said that he devoted much of his time to service and the community, leaving a legacy for those who worked alongside him.

Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff said that Russell did not allow the ordeal he endured to define his entire life: he continued serving in the fire brigade until February this year, told his story and kept attention focused on mental health issues. Former West Tamar mayor Barry Easther called Russell's death a great loss for his family, friends and the Beaconsfield community.

Read us on