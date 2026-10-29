In Australia, 19-year-old Vana-Reese Schuster-Togiatau died in hospital after being wounded during a shooting at the Fitzys Loganholme pub, located south of Brisbane.

Injuries at boxing event

The Jimboomba resident was shot in the head and neck on Saturday evening. The shooting occurred during a boxing event at the local venue. Schuster-Togiatau died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, ABC News reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three others injured

The woman was one of four people shot by two masked men. Three men aged 27, 37 and 38 were also taken to hospital. ABC News identified one of the injured as Kane Barrett.

The source describes the incident as a drive-by shooting. No further details about the condition of the hospitalized men or the circumstances of the attack were provided in the published report.

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