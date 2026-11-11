Australia held Remembrance Day ceremonies on November 11 dedicated to those who died while serving in conflicts and peacekeeping operations. More than a thousand people gathered for the national ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, ABC News Australia reports.

A minute of silence at 11:00

Participants in ceremonies across the country honored the dead with a minute of silence at 11:00. This time symbolizes the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when fighting on the Western Front ceased after the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.

This year marks 108 years since the armistice was signed. Sixty thousand Australians died in World War I.

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Ceremony in Canberra

Those attending the event in Canberra included Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles, federal parliamentarian Michael McCormack, who represented the leader of the opposition, and Chief of the Defence Force Admiral Mark Hammond.

Sam Mostyn laid a wreath of red poppies that is 92 years old. It was specially taken from the memorial's collection for the ceremony. Australian Army chaplain Kelly Horn said in her address that the Australian War Memorial's Roll of Honour contains 103,140 names of Australians who died in conflicts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was in Singapore en route to COP31 in Turkey, also laid a wreath and honored Australian service members.

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