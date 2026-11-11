Electrical industry associations and unions in Australia have warned that solar panels and batteries plugged into standard outlets may cause fires due to insufficient safety oversight. Supporters of the technology are seeking its legalisation by mid-2027 so that renters, apartment residents and low-income households can reduce electricity costs, ABC News reports.

Electricians’ warnings

Master Electricians Australia, the National Electrical and Communications Association and the Electrical Trades Union say that the hasty rollout of such devices could have dangerous consequences. Master Electricians Australia chief executive Kate Raymond said that proposed safety measures, including Western Australia’s draft standard, could lead to fires, toxic gas emissions from batteries and other dangerous situations.

According to industry representatives, electricity from a panel or battery plugged into an outlet can enter an electrical circuit while bypassing circuit breakers that protect wiring in walls and switchboards from overheating. Connecting several devices can overload an electrical circuit, especially in homes with faulty wiring. Batteries, unlike panels, can supply electricity for longer, which also increases the risks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Standards and legalisation

In Western Australia, a draft technical standard has been published that provides for one such device per household. The document requires households to comply with rules on panel tilt and ventilation, battery placement, and switchboard labelling. However, there is no mechanism for checking compliance with these requirements.

Master Electricians Australia and the National Electrical and Communications Association propose allowing connections only to a separate electrical circuit with a special plug incompatible with standard outlets. Such an approach would require hiring an electrician and additional costs.

The federal government is working with states and territories on a nationwide safety system. Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the technology would be legalised, but the process cannot be accelerated at the expense of safety. According to Master Electricians Australia representative Matthew Duncan, changes to six Standards Australia standards are needed for legalisation nationwide.

Read us on