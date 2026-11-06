In the Australian state of Victoria, scientists returned 11 endangered alpine spiny crayfish, rescued after January bushfires, to a waterway near Lucyvale. After the fire, the crayfish could have suffocated because debris and sediment in the stream were worsening water quality, ABC News Australia reports.

The species has a limited distribution: the crayfish live in small isolated pockets, making them difficult to find and rescue, especially when water conditions deteriorate after fires.

Keeping them at a hatchery

The crayfish were taken to the Snobs Creek conservation hatchery near Eildon, managed by Fisheries Victoria. They were kept there until water quality in their natural habitat improved.

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This is the first time alpine spiny crayfish have been kept in captivity. Hatchery staff housed the animals separately because of their aggressive behaviour, as they can attack one another.

Environmental monitoring

Scientists continue to monitor the crayfish habitat after the Walwa-River Road fire, which covered about 121,000 hectares. Conservationists also hope to include the species in a captive-breeding program at Snobs Creek in the future to support the population size and its geographic diversity.

The Snobs Creek hatchery also cares for other vulnerable freshwater species rescued after natural disasters. In particular, after the Longwood fire, more than 100 Macquarie perch and cod from Seven Creek have already been released back into the wild.

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