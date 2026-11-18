Researchers in Australia have found that dangerous inflammatory attacks in mevalonate kinase deficiency may be linked to impaired function of natural killer cells — NK cells of the immune system. As ScienceDaily reports, the results of the study, published in the journal Immunity, challenge the approach under which macrophages were assigned the main role in the development of the disease.

Mevalonate kinase deficiency is a lifelong genetic disease that causes recurrent episodes of high fever, rash, joint pain and inflammation in the abdominal cavity. The most severe episodes can lead to life-threatening complications. Existing treatments are aimed at blocking the inflammatory signal produced by macrophages, but approximately half of patients do not have a sufficient response to such therapy.

Impaired NK-cell function

Scientists at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research studied blood samples from people with this diagnosis and preclinical models of the disease. They found that NK cells in mevalonate kinase deficiency do not mature properly and cannot effectively destroy infected cells.

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When such cells fail to eliminate their targets, they release large amounts of interferon gamma, a powerful inflammatory signal. This activates other components of the immune system and can cause widespread inflammation. According to laboratory head Mike Rogers, the toxic granules that NK cells use to destroy infected cells remain inside the cells themselves in this disease.

Testing an existing drug

The researchers worked with doctors at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne to test an experimental approach in the case of an infant with a severe course of the disease. Baricitinib, a drug from the JAK inhibitor class that affects immune system signaling pathways, including those associated with interferon gamma, was added to the existing treatment regimen.

After this, doctors observed less frequent inflammatory flare-ups and healing of severe gastrointestinal inflammation. At the same time, the authors emphasize that the result in one patient does not make it possible to establish the treatment's effectiveness for a broader group. They believe the findings provide grounds for clinical studies of JAK inhibitors and other drugs capable of neutralizing interferon gamma activity.

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