In Australia, several long-standing organisations that protect the rights of people with disabilities have not received funding under a new government programme. As ABC News reports, the long-running programme supporting such organisations will be replaced by a new one at the end of the month. The Department of Health informed a number of bodies in different states that they would not be included in the new programme.

Consequences for Villamanta

Villamanta, a disability rights legal service from the state of Victoria, said it would lose 30% of its total funding. The organisation believes this will result in job cuts and a significant reduction in assistance available to people with disabilities.

Villamanta executive director Annie Nash said the service would no longer be able to accept new clients, despite unprecedented demand for support. According to her, the decision could benefit unscrupulous service providers, people who abuse guardianship or property management powers, as well as services that have harmed NDIS participants or seek unlawful debts from them.

Nash also noted that a March review by the Department of Health recognised Villamanta as a leader in the sector and described its work as an “invaluable service”.

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Transition to a new model

Cherry Bylosis, acting executive director of Disability Advocacy Network Australia, described the changes as not meeting the current needs of people with disabilities. She stressed that advocacy organisations help people during hospitalisation, when seeking emergency housing, and in dealing with the NDIS, the healthcare system, guardianship authorities and housing services.

The Department of Health said the new funding model responds to recommendations by the disability royal commission. Up to $184 million excluding GST is available for the programme over six financial years, from 2026–27 to 2031–32. At the same time, organisations receiving funds under the current model will continue to receive funding until February 2027 to transition to the new programme.

The changes are taking place amid a reform of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, which covers more than 782,000 participants. Anthony Albanese’s government expects 240,000 participants to be removed from the scheme over the next four years, with savings exceeding $38 billion.

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