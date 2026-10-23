Heavy rain, thunderstorms and a risk of flash flooding are expected in Australia this weekend as two separate weather systems collide in the east of the country. According to ABC News Australia, rain and thunderstorms will cover more than half of the continent, while dangerous conditions are possible in several states.

Severe weather in the east and south

Heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms are forecast for central and southeastern Queensland. The main threat there is said to be intense rainfall and flash flooding rather than hail or destructive winds. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in northeastern New South Wales, with isolated severe weather cells potentially extending along the coast and mountainous areas.

At the same time, a strong cold front approaching from Western Australia will combine with a flow of tropical moisture. This is expected to form a band of rain from South Australia through Victoria to Tasmania. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, wind gusts and, in some places, hail are possible along its leading edge.

Risk of squall lines and supercells

On Sunday, the cold front will collide with very warm and humid air near the east coast. Severe thunderstorms are possible in central and eastern Victoria, as well as across most of New South Wales, and could cause flash flooding, destructive winds and large hail.

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The presence of strong winds aloft increases the likelihood of organized multicell thunderstorms, which may merge into squall lines. Isolated supercells are also possible — thunderstorms with a rotating updraft capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. They are most likely to form in inland areas of central or southern New South Wales and in northeastern Victoria.

October rainfall records

Rain has continued in Queensland for a tenth consecutive day, and several weather stations have recorded their wettest October on record. In Nambour, 401 mm of rain had fallen by Friday morning, a record since measurements began in 1896. Beerburrum recorded 354 mm, setting a record dating back to 1958. In Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, 339 mm had fallen by midday Friday — the highest October total in 16 years.

At the beginning of next week, weather in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania is expected to stabilize, although thunderstorms will continue in New South Wales and Queensland. At least 25 mm of rain is expected along the east coast during the week, while southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales are forecast to receive another more than 50 mm.

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