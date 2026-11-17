The parliament of the Australian state of New South Wales will consider a bill this week that would allow MACH Energy to increase coal production at the Mount Pleasant mine in Muswellbrook by 32%, to 16.5 million tonnes per year. This was reported by The Guardian.

After the High Court ruling

The New South Wales government announced the bill last month after the High Court of Australia invalidated the previous approval for the mine’s expansion. The government said the document was needed to prevent the loss of 400 jobs at the facility by Christmas.

The bill includes a so-called Henry VIII clause, which would allow the resources minister to make regulations changing the application of state laws to the Mount Pleasant project. Such provisions are named after England’s King Henry VIII and his practice of governing by decree.

Concerns over the minister’s powers

Lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner Geoffrey Watson, a former adviser to the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption, said that concentrating such powers in the hands of one minister creates a serious corruption risk. In his view, the risk is compounded by the fact that the bill was drafted for one private company.

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Johnson Legal director Elaine Johnson also expressed concern about clause 17 of the bill. In her assessment, it gives the minister broad powers to alter the application of any state law to the mine, which could potentially concern rules on noise, dust and worker safety.

A spokesperson for Resources Minister Courtney Houssos said the purpose of the document was to protect Mount Pleasant workers and that the government was prepared to discuss proposals from independent MPs. Police Minister and MP Yasmin Catley, who will introduce the bill in the lower house, said the government had received legal advice on the provision and considered it justified.

The opposition Coalition said it would not obstruct the bill’s passage. The Greens intend to seek the repeal or limitation of the disputed provision. Independent MP Alex Greenwich, who plans to vote against the document as a whole, called the provision dangerously broad and noted that parliament will not sit for six months, meaning regulations cannot be repealed by parliament during that period.

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