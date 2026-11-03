In the Australian state of South Australia, the Torrens to Darlington Alliance consortium terminated its contract with staffing company Career Boss Australia, which was to supply workers for the $15.4 billion South Road project. ABC News reports, citing the state government.

The contract had previously been suspended

The agreement with Career Boss was suspended last month after a civil dispute in the Supreme Court became known. The lawsuit was filed by businessman Robert Cammarano.

The lawsuit alleges that Jamie Brown, who is described in the document as a member of a motorcycle gang, allegedly tried to force the transfer of company shares without Cammarano's permission by threatening physical harm. These claims are the subject of the civil case.

A South Australian government spokesperson said that on October 18, the alliance notified Career Boss of the indefinite suspension of the staffing agreement. After receiving legal advice, the consortium terminated the contract.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reason for termination and review

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the reason for terminating the agreement was that Career Boss had not disclosed its involvement in the civil court case. According to him, the civil dispute was sufficient grounds to terminate the contract.

State Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis said that contracts with other contractors could also be terminated if they failed to declare changes in management or among shareholders. The Department for Infrastructure and Transport will conduct integrity reviews of the contracts.

The state parliament's Budget and Finance Committee ordered the Torrens to Darlington Alliance, led by construction company John Holland, to appear at a hearing on November 16 and answer questions about contractor vetting procedures. On the same day, Cammarano's civil case is due to be heard again in court.

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