In Australia, the potential NUN-004 therapy for people with motor neuron disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is advancing to a nationwide Phase 2 clinical trial. The study plans to enroll 75 participants, News-Medical reports.

The trial will be conducted following encouraging results from an early study. The therapy is being developed by the biotechnology company NuNerve, established to advance research from the Queensland Brain Institute at the University of Queensland.

Study at six centers

Participants will be recruited at six Australian clinical centers on the Sunshine Coast and in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Perth. Researchers will assess changes in functional status, the therapy's safety and tolerability, as well as respiratory and neurophysiological indicators, quality of life and biomarkers.

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NuNerve Clinical Lead Associate Professor Anthony Winkel said that this combination of assessments should help determine whether the early signal of a treatment effect is real. The study is also expected to determine whether the therapy can meaningfully affect the course of motor neuron disease.

Therapy target

NUN-004 is a protein therapy designed to inhibit the EphA4 receptor. According to the developers, excessive activity of this receptor is associated with motor neuron degeneration and impaired restoration of neural connections. The therapy was developed to protect motor neurons and create conditions for the restoration of damaged neural connections.

The project is based on more than 25 years of research at the University of Queensland. NuNerve was founded by the university's commercialization entity UniQuest and the Estate Peter Goodenough Unit Trust to further develop this research.

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