In Australia, researchers at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania have developed a portable test to detect facial tumour disease in Tasmanian devils. The device analyses oral swabs from the animals and can provide a result directly in field conditions, ABC News Australia reports.

Results without waiting for a laboratory

The current diagnostic method is mainly based on visible tumours, while test results take several days to obtain. The new test responds to a small amount of DNA at the site where a tumour may develop: a positive result is indicated by a green glow.

Research lead Anouk Cruaivan said scientists are seeking to determine whether the test can detect the disease before visible tumours appear. According to him, this could provide valuable data on the animals' immune systems and help develop therapeutic approaches.

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Testing on wild animals

During the trial, researchers conducted 33 tests on 10 Tasmanian devils and three spotted-tailed quolls. Positive results were obtained in half of the devils, while none of the quolls tested positive. The animals were captured and handled by specialists from Tasmania's Department of Natural Resources and Environment, after which oral swabs were taken.

Facial tumour disease is transmitted between Tasmanian devils through direct contact, including bites. Tumours grow on the animal's face and body, make feeding difficult and usually lead to death within several months after becoming noticeable. In some areas of Tasmania, the disease has reduced population numbers by about 80%.

Two strains of the disease are known, with DFTD 1 being more widespread. The second strain is currently largely confined to the D'Entrecasteaux Channel area. Researchers are also developing a vaccine in bait form. They hope that in the future animals with a positive test result will be able to receive vaccine treatment in field conditions, but currently, after the disease is detected, they are usually released back into the wild.

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