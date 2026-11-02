In Mittagong, Australia, the 120-year-old Catholic primary school St Michael's will cease operations in 2029. Students have been guaranteed places at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish Primary School in nearby Bowral. The merged institution will be named Corpus Christi Catholic Parish Primary School, Mittagong-Bowral, ABC News reports.

Petition against the closure

Bishop of Wollongong Brian Mascord announced the decision in a letter to 190 families. He described the changes as an amalgamation of two schools and acknowledged that the news may have come as a surprise to students and their parents.

According to parents, they were not consulted about the school’s future. Former St Michael's student Michelle Hinton said that the institution’s history and its connection with the local community are important to some families. She also noted that some families would find it difficult to transfer their children and that the journey to the merged school could become longer.

Former student Catherine Dovey launched a petition calling for the decision to be reconsidered and the school to be preserved. It collected more than 1,600 signatures in three days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The diocese’s position

The Diocese of Wollongong said the amalgamation became the only possible option after an assessment of enrolment trends, demographic data, and the parish’s assessment of long-term financial viability.

The diocese said it intends to preserve the histories of both schools. It also said significant attention would be given to retaining staff and that the number of places for students would not be reduced. The future use of the St Michael's site in Mittagong after 2029 has not yet been determined.

Independent Education Union secretary Carol Matthews said St Michael's teachers are concerned about the decision and value their local school community.

Read us on