The government of Victoria, Australia, has approved a plan to build the new Ballarat North suburb in the regional city of Ballarat. It will be designed for more than 13,000 residents, ABC News reports.

The 832-hectare suburb will be built on former agricultural land that has been rezoned for urban development. The site is located near Mount Rowan and Miners Rest, north of the Western Freeway, about eight kilometres from central Ballarat and 105 kilometres from Melbourne.

Housing, schools and parks

According to the Ballarat City Council, the project provides for nearly 6,000 homes, four schools and a district centre. Two sports areas and 7.5 hectares of parkland are also planned.

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Ballarat is Victoria's third-largest regional city by population, with 113,763 residents. The city's mayor, Tracey Hargreaves, said Ballarat North is expected to support the city's economic growth, create jobs during construction and provide new employment opportunities as the community develops.

Infrastructure costs

The Ballarat North project has been designated a priority under the Victorian government's 2024–2034 housing programme. It is due to be formally published in the coming days.

About $164 million is planned for transport, recreational and community infrastructure. The city council also said it would begin planning another residential area north of Cummins Road, where a further 2,600 homes are expected to be built.

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