The Independent Planning Commission of the Australian state of New South Wales has approved the Baldon wind farm project, planned to be located about 64 kilometres southwest of the town of Hay. The complex will have 175 turbines up to 300 metres high — more than 100 metres taller than any wind turbines currently operating in the state, ABC News reports.

The expected capacity of Baldon Wind Farm will be 1,400 megawatts. This will make the project the second largest in New South Wales after the Bullawah wind farm with an energy storage system, which was approved in October. The maximum height of Baldon’s turbines is only about 30 metres less than the Eiffel Tower.

Community objections and approval conditions

During the initial public consultations, 80 submissions were received, 72 of which contained objections to the project. At the same time, Hay Shire Council supported the construction. The commission considered community concerns about increased traffic, possible pollution, the cumulative impact of other projects, as well as future decommissioning and site restoration.

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The approval conditions require the preparation of a traffic management plan, upgrades and maintenance of local roads, and remediation of damage related to the project’s implementation. The developer must also develop and implement a plan for decommissioning the wind farm and rehabilitating the site.

Grid connection

Baldon Wind Farm was not granted access rights to the transmission lines of New South Wales’ South West Renewable Energy Zone, which EnergyCo allocated in December 2025. Four other projects received such rights, including Yanco Delta Wind Farm, Dinawan Energy Hub, Bullwah Wind Farm and Pottinger Wind Farm.

As a result, at the initial stage the station will be able to use only part of its declared capacity. The developer plans to build 45 turbines in the first stage and connect the facility to the grid via the separate 220 kV X5 transmission line between Balranald and Darlington Point. The company also allows for the possibility of applying for access rights to the zone’s infrastructure in the future.

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